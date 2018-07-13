Mehbooba to Centre: Break PDP, face dangerous consequences like 1987

Last updated on: July 13, 2018 15:03 IST

In her first public appearance after resigning as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said any attempt by the Centre to 'engineer' a split in her party will have 'extremely dangerous' consequences.

Mehbooba resigned as chief minister on June 19 after the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of the coalition with the PDP in the state and withdrew support to her government.

"My party is strong, there are differences which can be resolved. However, if there are any attempts to engineer a split in the PDP like it was done in 1987 to commit robbery on people's vote and to crush the MUF (Muslim United Front), the results will be extremely dangerous," she told reporters in Srinagar.

Mehbooba also recalled that the events post the 1987 Assembly elections had 'created' Syed Salahuddin, the supremo of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, and Mohammad Yasin Malik, the separatist Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief.

Salahuddin is now based in Pakistan.

WATCH: If Delhi tries to break PDP, outcome will be dangerous, says Mehbooba Mufti

"There are differences in every party like there are differences in every family and these can be addressed...

"There can be no splits without Delhi's involvement. In 1987, the robbery on people's vote created one Salahuddin and one Yasin Malik," the PDP chief said.

Mehbooba was talking to reporters at the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib after paying tributes to those killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931 during protests against his autocratic rule.

This was her first public appearance in the state after she resigned as chief minister.

After the government fell, several PDP legislators raised a banner of revolt against Mehbooba's leadership and accused her of nepotism and favouritism during her tenure as chief minister.

Reacting to Mehbooba's statement, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said it would not matter to Kashmiris if the PDP breaks up.

'Let me put this out here for all to remember NOT ONE NEW MILITANT WILL BE CREATED WITH THE BREAK UP OF THE PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris,' he tweeted.