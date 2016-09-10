Mehbooba says separatists should've suggested 'roadmap' to Kashmir solution

September 10, 2016 16:29 IST

Separatists should have put across a roadmap for resolution of Kashmir issue instead of shying away from meeting the all-party delegation and being ‘caught in darkness’, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said.

She also voiced hope that the Centre will initiate an inclusive engagement through an institutionalised mechanism to address the Kashmir issue and the separatists will respond positively to it.

“Instead of being caught in darkness, the separatists should have met the members of the all-party delegation and put across a roadmap for the resolution of the (Kashmir) issue,” the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was quoted as saying at a function in Jammu on Friday.

She said ‘by shying away from talks, a message has gone around that the separatists are not interested in ending the people’s miseries by coming forward for peaceful resolution of the issue’, according to an official statement.

“We hope a fresh and productive effort would be made by the country’s political leadership to reach out to all the stakeholders in the state to address the issue through inclusive and comprehensive engagement,” she said.

Separatist leaders had refused to meet some of the members of Parliament of the all-party delegation who had reached out to them during its visit the state on September 4-5.

Mehbooba expressed the hope that the separatists would also respond positively to the fresh initiative to end the decades-old political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the all-party delegation to reach out to various shades of political opinion in Jammu and Kashmir and added that it depicts the true essence of India’s vibrant democracy.

Mehbooba said a serious and sustained effort is required at various levels to resolve the problem and ensure peace and stability in the state and the region.

“It (Kashmir issue) is an complex problem and a chief minister or a prime minister can’t overnight come up with a solution to this multi-dimensional challenge,” she said.

Mehbooba said, “What is required is a serious, concerted and inclusive effort at diplomatic and political levels through an institutionalised mechanism to resolve the issue.”

She said that violence is no solution to any problem, rather reposing faith in the dialogue process is the only way out to address the issues.

She said that governance and political process should go hand in hand to overcome the tough times.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their age, gender, status or political affiliation, have been suffering the disastrous consequences of the turmoil and unrest and they have to be retrieved from this blood-spattered quagmire, sooner the better,” she said and added that the onus lies on all the stakeholders.

The chief minister reiterated that the present government, based on its Agenda of Alliance, is working on a comprehensive developmental road map to ensure equitable development of all the three regions of the state.

She added that various projects that were left in limbo have now seen the light of the day.

She said that it is the state government’s vision of developing Jammu as an independent tourist destination and bringing the state on the world map as the top tourist destination.

She said that the government is committed to enhance the job avenues for the youth and increase employability.

She also appreciated the people of Kashmir for their cooperation in the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yartra showing the cultural essence of Kashmiriyat.