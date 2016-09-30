Surgical strikes befitting reply to Pak aggression: Hemraj's widow

Last updated on: September 30, 2016 14:24 IST

Hailing the surgical strikes by India on terror launch pads across the Line of Control, the wife of martyred soldier Hemraj said the action was a "befitting reply" to Pakistan.

IMAGE: Martyred soldier Hemraj's widow feels that the government should not show any leniency towards terrorists. Photograph: ANI

"The strikes by India have instilled confidence among soldiers and the common man. But if such a step was taken earlier, we would not have lost lives of soldiers in Uri," Dharmvati said in Mathura on Thursday.

She said the government should not show any leniency towards Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and beheaded by Pakistani soldiers on January 8, 2013 in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling the surgical strikes very appropriate, timely and effective move, Kargil war martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia's father, N K Kalia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking such a bold step.

IMAGE: N K Kalia, Kargil war martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia's father salutes the Indian Army for the surgical strikes. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

"I salute our brave Indian Army personnel for conducting this. I also thank the PM for taking such a bold decision to teach Pakistan a lesson," said Kalia.

Uri martyr S K Vidyarthi's daughter, Aarti also expressed her happiness over Indian Army's action.

However, Vidyarthi's wife echoed Dharmvati's sentiments saying if the strikes had it been done before, she would have been more happy.

IMAGE: Uri martyr S K Vidyarthi's daughter, Aarti is happy that the army conducted strikes . Photograph: ANI/Twitter

India had carried out the surgical strikes across the LoC on Wednesday night, inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists and those who were trying to support them.

The sudden action by the army came 11 days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir which left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

With inputs from agencies