Martyr's father wants full-fledged war against Pak

IMAGE: J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh, the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu along with officials and security forces personnel paying tributes to Major Kamlesh Pandey, martyred in Shopian encounter, at a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt in Srinagar on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo



The last rites of Major Kamlesh Pandey, killed by terrorists during a search operation in Shopian district of Kashmir, was held with full military honours near Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Friday, where his parents stay.

The funeral pyre was lit by Major Pandey’s younger brother.

Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ rend the air as a large number of people watched his mortal remains being consigned to flames at Chitrashila Ghat, Ranibag near Haldwani.

Father of Major Pandey exhorted India to wage a full-fledged war against Pakistan.

Mohan Chandra Pandey, who is himself a retired army officer, said that Pakistan is responsible for the death of his son and demanded that a war against Pakistan is needed to put an end to all the violence.

Speaking to media before the last rites of his son, Pandey said, “Only a full-fledged war against Pakistan will put an end to this. There is no other option other than war. Only a war can ensure 15-20 years of peace.”

State minister Yashpal Arya, Haldwani District Magistrate Dipendra Chowdhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Janmenjay Khanduri were among those who attended the last rites.

Major Pandey, Sepoys Tanzin Chhultim and Kirpal Singh were injured in the firing by terrorists at Zainapora in Shopian district during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces on Thursday.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Army's 92 Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment but Major Pandey and Sepoy Chhultim succumbed to injuries.

