Man stabs mom, sister to death near Paris; IS claims attack

August 23, 2018 22:40 IST

IMAGE: French police secure a street after a man killed two persons and injured an other in a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris, on Thursday. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

A man stabbed his mother and sister to death and seriously injured another person in a Parisian suburb on Thursday, before being shot dead by police.

The attacker was later neutralised by the police and they are investigating the motives behind the attack, reported The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the terrorist outfit Islamic State has come forward to take the responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State's Amaq news agency claimed that the attacker was one of the 'fighters for the Islamic State'.

Referring to the countries fighting the IS, they further announced that the attack was in response to 'calls to target the coalition'.

However, they have not provided any proof of their claim and the police are investigating all the possible motives of the attacker.

The killer had serious mental health problems and had been on a terror watch list since 2016, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters after visiting the scene in the town of Trappes.

Collomb said the attacker was 'mentally unstable, rather than someone who was committed, who would respond to orders from a terrorist organisation, in particular Daesh', using another name for IS.

Regular French criminal prosecutors are investigating the case rather than anti-terror specialists, Collomb stressed, although checks on the knifeman's phone and computer were underway.

With ANI inputs