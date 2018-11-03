'Man-eater' tigress Avni killed in Maharashtra

November 03, 2018 09:49 IST

IMAGE: Avni with her cubs. Photograph: Maharashtra Forest Department

A man-eater tigress named Avni, allegedly responsible for the death of 13 over the last two years, has been killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Friday night, news agency ANI reported.

Avni is survived by her two cubs who are 10 months old.

The five-year-old tigress, known officially as T1, was the focus of a hunt for over past two months after she allegedly killed human beings in the Pandharkawada forests in eastern Maharashtra last year.

The Maharashtra Forest Department had earlier issued shoot-at-sight orders against the tigress.

The Bombay high court had on October 16 sought the forest department's stand on a plea challenging its steps aimed at killing the tigress.

Petitioners, wildlife activist Dr Jerryl Banait and Earth Brigade Foundation, had challenged the forest department's order to tranquillise and kill the tigress.