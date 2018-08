August 04, 2018 16:06 IST

A mentally unstable man in his 40s allegedly entered the Kerala house in Delhi on Saturday with a knife, the police said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present inside the house when the incident took place, a police official said.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Police said the man was mentally unstable and has been sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences in Shahdara.