Mahad bridge collapse: Maha BJP offers jobs to victims' next of kin

August 16, 2016 16:08 IST

The Konkan unit of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party has offered jobs to families of those who had lost their lives in the Mahad bridge collapse tragedy.

A team of BJP leaders, led by senior leader Prasad Lad on Tuesday visited over 15 families of the deceased in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts and offered jobs to the kin of the victims.

"Apart from the monetary compensation (announced by the state government), we on behalf of our party have decided to provide a permanent source of livelihood to the kin of the deceased," Lad told PTI over phone.

"We have arranged job openings for the needy in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri and they are free to choose their workplace as per their convenience," he said.

He said the jobs would be at par with government employment with all perks and facilities.

Lad, also director of Mumbai District Central Co-op Bank, said that he has sought permission from NABARD to absorb few dependents in his own bank.

"I have also written NABARD and sought its permission to absorb few eligible dependents in our bank. As soon we get permission, we would give a few people jobs in our bank too," he said.

Deepak Dalekar (25), who lost his two sisters, one brother-in-law and one nephew in the mishap, welcomed the move and said, "These job offers have come as big relief for our lives. Now I can see my future ahead."

Rescue and search agencies recovered 28 bodies so far after two State transport buses and some other vehicles were washed away in the swollen SavitriRiver following a bridge collapse on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Mahad in Raigad district, about 170 kms from Mumbai in the night of August 2.

Nearly 12 people, who are still missing in the mishap, are feared dead.

