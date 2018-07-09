Maha police make 25th arrest in Dhule lynching case

July 09, 2018 08:50 IST

IMAGE: An accused in Dhule lynching incident, centre, with policemen of Local crime branch squad in Dhule, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI

A man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly being part of the mob that beat five men to death on July 1 in Rainpada hamlet in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

Five men, residents of Solapur district and hailing from the Nath Gosavi community, were beaten to death by irate villagers who suspected them to be child lifters.

A senior police official identified the accused as Dashrath Pimpalse, 35, and added that his was the 25th arrest in connection with the lynching case.

Another person has also been rounded up and his questioning is currently underway, the official added.

The alleged main accused in the incident, Maharu Pawar, 22, was arrested from neighbouring Nandurbar district on July 4.

Videos of the July 1 lynching, which went viral on social media, showed the five men being beaten with sticks, chappals and stones.

The incident happened, reportedly, due to social media-fuelled rumours that a gang of child-lifters was active in the area.