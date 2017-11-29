Love jihad case: Hadiya returns to college, will resume classes as Akhila

November 29, 2017 08:10 IST

Hadiya, a Kerala woman at the centre of an alleged love-jihad case after converting to Islam, arrived on Tuesday evening to continue studies at a homeopathy medical college as directed by the Supreme Court.

She was brought to the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College amid tight security by Kerala police from Coimbatore.

College Principal G Kannan said she would continue her course under her Hindu name Akhila Ashokan. The 25-year old will be undergoing a 11-month internship at the institution as directed by the apex court on Monday.

The court, after the proceedings, had freed Hadiya from her parents’ custody and asked her to pursue her studies.

It did not accede to her plea to be allowed to go with her husband.

Hadiya was brought to Coimbatore by a flight and then by road.

Wearing a yellow scarf, she was whisked away to the managing director’s office soon after arrival at the college campus in Salem, a town in Western Tamil Nadu.

Later, emerging from the office after about half-an-hour later, Hadiya said she has sought permission to meet her husband.

“I think they will allow,” she told reporters.

Replying to a question, she said security was not necessary for her. But at least for two days security will be there, she added.

Principal Kannan said her admission process has commenced and she will be attending classes from Wednesday.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had given the direction on Monday after interacting with Hadiya.

Kannan said no special treatment will be accorded to Hadiya at the hostel.

The apex court has appointed the dean of the college as Hadiya’s guardian and granted him liberty to approach it in case of any problem. She was earlier staying at her parental home in Kochi for several weeks.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had directed the college and the university to re-admit Hadiya and grant her hostel facilities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Subbbulakshmi, who held a meeting with college authorities, told reporters that adequate protection will be given to her.

The Kerala high court had on May 29 annulled the marriage of Hadiya with Shafin Jahan, terming it as an instance of ‘love jihad’, following which the man approached the apex court.

Jahan has also sought recall of the Supreme Court’s order directing the NIA to investigate the case under the supervision of retired apex court judge, Justice R V Raveendran.

It was alleged that Hadiya was recruited by the Islamic State’s mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.

She was in the custody of her parents for almost six months after the high court annulled her ‘nikah’ with Jahan.

Ashokan K M, the father of the woman, has alleged that there was a “well-oiled systematic mechanism” for conversion and Islamic radicalisation.

Ashokan also said he was sad that his daughter had to undergo such “unpleasant experiences because of which her studies were interrupted.” “But now I am happy as the court has allowed her to study further,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Image: Hadiya will continue her homeopathy studies at the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College. Photograph: PTI Photo