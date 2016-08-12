Lok Sabha adopts Kashmir resolution; 'will restore confidence of youth'

August 12, 2016 14:00 IST

Voicing concern over prolonged curfew, violence and loss of lives in Kashmir, Lok Sabha on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, appealing for urgent steps to restore order and peace in the valley while asserting that there can be no compromise with the country's integrity and security.

In the resolution read out by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the House appealed to all sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir to restore the confidence among the people in general and youth in particular.

The House "conveys its deep sense of anguish and concern over the loss of lives and critical injuries caused by the deteriorating situation," it said.

Amid thumping of desks by members from all sides, the resolution asserted that the House "is of the firm and considered view that there cannot be any compromise on unity, integrity and national security.

"It is equally an imperative that urgent steps are taken to restore order and peace for the alleviation of the sufferings of the people," it said.

The resolution was read out by the Speaker after opposition parties suggested that she instead of Home Minister Rajnath Singh should propose it.

Earlier, leader of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the House pass a resolution on Kashmir where the situation was turning complex and was deteriorating by the day.

The House should appeal that the whole nation is united on the issue, Kharge said which was promptly agreed to by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier Congress chief whip Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen having some discussions with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister, apparently over the issue of adopting the resolution.

Earlier this week, the Rajya Sabha too had passed a resolution expressing its serious concern over the prolonged turbulence, violence and curfew in the Kashmir valley.

The Lok Sabha adopted the resolution unanimously shortly before the monsoon session was adjourned sine-die by the Speaker.

IMAGE: Earlier in the week, the Rajya Sabha had also passed a similar resolution expressing its serious concern over the prolonged turbulence, violence and curfew in the Kashmir valley. Photograph: PTI