Watch LIVE! All the action in Parliament

August 06, 2018 10:58 IST

Will Parliament witness protests? Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter home case's main witness missing from Bihar's Madhubani.

Watch all the action LIVE here.

 

 
Rajya Sabha TV
Lok Sabha TV

 

 

 

