After Lalu's security downgraded, son threatens to 'skin PM Modi'

November 27, 2017 16:46 IST

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap has said that he will get Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'skinned' if any harm is done to his father.

Tej Pratap's remark comes after the centre withdrew Rashtriya Janata Dal chief's 'Z+' VIP security cover of National Security Guard commandos after a recent review of the threat to various protectees.

"This is a conspiracy to get him (Lalu) murdered, but we will give a befitting reply to them (the centre). We will get Narendra Modi skinned. Go and tell him," Tej Pratap said.

When media persons sought clarification over his remarks for the prime minister, Tej Pratap said, "If something happens to my father then will you (media) take responsibility? Who will take responsibility if he is murdered? Isn't my father's life precious?"

The former Bihar chief minister will now be given 'Z' category security and be guarded by an armed commando squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover, sources said.

Reacting to Tej Pratap's threat, Bihar deputy chief Minister Sushil Modi said that Lalu's son would be taught a lesson by the public for his threat to the prime minister.

"He can use language of his choice. But those who use this kind of foul language are taught a lesson by the countrymen," Modi said.

Lalu will not have National Security Guard black cat commandos guarding him any more. The NSG only provides 'Z+' security cover.

The decision was taken after the Union home ministry recently reviewed the threat levels of various VIP protectees, the sources said.

The 'Z+' CRPF VIP security cover of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been withdrawn completely. He will have state police cover now.

The 'Z' cover of Union minister Haribhai P Chaudhary has also been scaled down to 'Y+', entailing less manpower and other paraphernalia, they said.

The minister of state for coal and mines was accorded the larger security cover of central security forces commandos when he was minister of state for home.

With inputs from PTI