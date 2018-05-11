Lalu granted six weeks provisional bail

May 11, 2018 14:52 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad was on Friday granted a six-week provisional bail by the Jharkhand high court on medical grounds in the fodder scam cases, his lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

The provisional bail was granted to Prasad by Justice Apresh Kumar Singh.

Currently, Prasad is on a three-day parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s marriage in Patna on Saturday.

He reached Patna on Friday evening after receiving the parole order in Ranchi.

The RJD chief convicted in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam has been in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi since December 23.