rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Lalu granted six weeks provisional bail

Lalu granted six weeks provisional bail

May 11, 2018 14:52 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad was on Friday granted a six-week provisional bail by the Jharkhand high court on medical grounds in the fodder scam cases, his lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

The provisional bail was granted to Prasad by Justice Apresh Kumar Singh.

 

Currently, Prasad is on a three-day parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s marriage in Patna on Saturday.

He reached Patna on Friday evening after receiving the parole order in Ranchi.

The RJD chief convicted in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam has been in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi since December 23.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kumar Singh, Lalu Prasad, Patna, Ranchi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use