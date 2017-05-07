'Kushner's kin woo investors in China, offer green card in return'

May 07, 2017 21:31 IST

Relatives of United States president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are touring major mainland cities to woo wealthy Chinese investors for luxury projects in New Jersey while offering an American green card in return, according to a media report.

Kushner’s sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, and her husband Joseph Meyer, took to the stage at Beijing’s Ritz-Carlton hotel on Saturday, and Shanghai’s Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday to promote their new project ‘One Journal Square’, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The Beijing leg ignited controversy in the United States over whether Kushner, who is a senior White House adviser and US President Donald Trump, is involved in the project and the immigrant investor visa programme.

About 100 people attended the Shanghai event where they were told they could become US residents under a ‘EB-5’ visa programme if they put $500,000 (Rs 3.21 crore) into the project.

The events are jointly organised by Kushner Companies, which Jared Kushner was associated with until he joined the US administration this year, and mainland migration agency -- Qiaowai, the report said.

Similar events will be held at the InterContinental in Shenzhen on May 13 and the Four Seasons in Guangzhou on May 14, it said.

During her seven-minute speech in Shanghai, Nicole did not mention Jared Kushner or Trump but instead talked about her family’s history since her grandparents went to the US as refugees in the 1940s, the report said.

The US has become a major point for Chinese rich to acquire real estate for migration.

Image: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner along with wife and daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters