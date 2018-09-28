Koregaon-Bhima case: SC refuses to interfere with arrests of 5 activists

September 28, 2018 12:21 IST

The apex court also rejected the plea to appoint a Special Investigation Team for probe.

IMAGE: The five activists -- Varavara Rao (pictured), Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- are under house since August 29. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a Special Investigation Team for probe into their arrest.

The five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- are under house since August 29. The Maharashtra police have alleged their actions at the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ meeting led to violence in Koregaon-Bhima, 29 km from Pune, on December 31 last year.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict, refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.

Justice A M Khanwilkar read out the verdict for himself and the CJI, while Justice D Y Chandrachud said he was unable to agree with view of the two judges.

Justice Chandrachud said arrest of the five accused was an attempt by state to muzzle dissent.

The majority verdict said the protection of house arrest shall remain in force for four weeks to enable the accused to seek appropriate legal remedy at appropriate legal forum.

The CJI said arrests were not because of dissent of activists but there was prima facie material to show their link with banned Communist Party of India-Maoists organisation.

Justice Khanwilkar said accused persons cannot choose which investigating agency should probe the case and this was not a case of arrest merely because of difference in political views.

The majority verdict disagreed with the PIL by historian Romila Thapar and others seeking the immediate release of five rights activist, with liberty to the accused to seek remedy in appropriate court.

He refrained from commenting on the case saying it may prejudice case of accused and prosecution.

Justice Chandrachud said liberty cherished by the Constitution would have no meaning if persecution of the five activists is allowed without proper investigation.

He said the petition was genuine and lashes out at Maharashtra police for press meet, distribution of letters to media.