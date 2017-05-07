Kapil Mishra drops bombshell, says Jain gave Kejriwal Rs 2 crore

Last updated on: May 07, 2017 20:48 IST

The sacked water minister said that when he asked the Delhi CM about the cash, he was told ‘said few things in politics cannot be explained’.

IMAGE: Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial before addressing the media at Rajghat in New Delhi. Photograph:Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Struggling to steady itself after the shock defeat in municipal elections, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party was on Sunday hit by a scandal with a top party leader accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore from a minister.

Kapil Mishra, who was on Saturday sacked as minister, alleged he was an “eyewitness” to health and PWD minister Satyendra Jain handing over Rs two crore to Kejriwal.

Mishra also claimed Jain had told him in private conversation that he had “settled” a Rs 50 crore land deal in favour of a relative of the chief minister.

The bombshell prompted calls from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for Kejriwal’s ouster, but AAP stood solidly behind its leader, insisting there was no merit in the allegation and that “even his (Kejriwal’s) enemies will not believe it”.

Mishra, who was Delhi’s water resources minister before being sacked, had sided with another top leader Kumar Vishwas in his fight with Kejriwal before the two called truce.

“I saw with my own eyes Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crore cash to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. When I asked Kejriwal, he said such things happen in politics and it will be revealed later,” Mishra told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

“Jain personally told me that he had settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal’s relative. When I told Kejriwal, he said that it was a lie and asked me to have faith in him,” Mishra said.

Though Kejriwal did not respond to the allegations, his deputy Manish Sisodia and even Kumar Vishwas rubbished it.

“The allegations are absurd and do not merit a response. He was sacked due to poor performance,” Sisodia told reporters.

Vishwas, who had criticised Kejriwal following the party’s dismal performance in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, and even threatened to quit party after he was attacked by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, came out in support of Kejriwal.

“We can disagree, fight or be disappointed with each other... I know Arvind for 12 years and I can say I cannot believe it, even his enemies won’t,” Vishwas said.

“I feel sad about the allegations. Be it about the party’s internal talks, discrepancies in ticket distribution, loopholes in political agenda... but it is wrong to level such allegations publicly,” Vishwas, to whom Mishra is considered close, said.

The city unit of BJP demanded immediate resignation of Kejriwal and a probe by multiple agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi BJP chief met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to explore the possibility of “immediately dismissing” the Kejriwal government.

“Sir, we request you to please examine the possibility of immediately dismissing the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministerial colleague Satyendra Jain under the constitutional provisions and report entire matter to the President of India,” he said in his letter addressed to LG.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal, claiming the AAP had “lost its anti-corruption plank”.

“Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister in the wake of the allegations by Mishra. He should step down,” Maken told a press conference.

“The Aam Admi Party which was formed on anti-corruption plank has lost it in the wake of Mishra’s allegations against the chief minister, and the Shunglu Committee report that has put his government in the dock for various irregularities,” he said.

Six ministers of the AAP government, out of a total of seven, who had taken oath to fight against corruption on February 14, 2015 (when the government was formed) have been removed so far. It explains that the party has lost its basic premise of being against corruption, he said.

“AAP was formed on three basic premises of fight against corruption, internal democracy and Lokpal. They have lost all these premises,” he said.

Social activist Anna Hazare said he was pained at seeing his former colleague in the anti-corruption campaign facing allegations of corruption.

“It is painful for me to see what is going on in the Delhi government. It is disheartening to see my former colleague in anti-corruption fight Kejriwal facing the charge of accepting money,” Hazare said.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said the allegations needed to be probed by CBI under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, a comrade-in-arms of Kejriwal in the India Against Corruption movement, also sought an independent probe.

Without naming anyone, Bedi in her Twitter handle said that the “allegation of corruption made by a minister claiming to be an eyewitness against his own chief minister needs an independent investigation forthwith`.

Mishra, on his part, rejected suggestions that were levelling allegations against Kejriwal because he was sacked as a minister.

“I had yesterday written to the ACB about corruption in the government and also raised the issue with Arvind Kejriwal.

“I also told him I will raise these issues with Lt Governor. I was sacked ten hours after that,” Mishra said.

For a long time, talk about corruption involving funding, Punjab elections and Delhi government have been going on, he said.

“I saw some of it with my own eyes but I believed in Kejriwal and felt no one can corrupt him. The cases of money laundering, black money and appointment of daughter of a minister (Jain), luxury bus scheme, CNG fitness test scam.... all these were in his knowledge and I always believed he will take action,” he said.

He asserted that he will fight “corruption” while remaining in the AAP and no one can throw him out from the party.

“AAP is my party, no one can throw me out of the party. We will sweep corruption away from the party and I have come here (Rajghat) to begin this work,” he said.

Youth Congress activists stage protest against Kejriwal

Youth Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the corruption allegations levelled against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the allegations, the outfit said Kejriwal should resign from the post of chief minister pending the investigation.

“It seems the whole of Delhi has become like a circus. The people are feeling cheated by the chief minister. These allegations have come from an ex-minister and therefore, it is a very serious issue,” Amrish Ranjan Pandey, national spokesperson, Indian Youth Congress, said in a statement.

He demanded an inquiry into the allegations by the Central Bureau of Investigation and said Kejriwal should step down from the post of chief minister till the probe was concluded.

A day after being dropped from the Delhi cabinet, Mishra on Sunday alleged that he was present in person when Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore in cash from Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, a charge refuted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.