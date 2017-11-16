Kejriwal govt to deliver 40 public services at doorstep from 2018

November 16, 2017 19:27 IST

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it would roll out a scheme within three to four months wherein 40 public services, including driving licences, caste certificates and new water connections, will reach the doorsteps of citizens.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Public services of eight departments have been selected under the scheme in the first phase.

“This is ‘home delivery of governance’, which is being done for the first time in the country,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed while announcing the move.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government would hire a private agency to implement the decision, adding that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

“Mobile Sahayak (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres. Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, will be covered under the scheme in the first phase,” Sisodia told reporters.

In the second phase, 30-35 more services would be added to the scheme every consecutive 30 days from the day of roll-out, till all services are covered.

Giving an example, the deputy chief minister said if a person wanted to apply for driving licence, he or she would have to call a designated call centre and give the details.

Thereafter, the agency would assign a ‘Mobile Sahyak’, who will visit the applicant’s residence and get the required details and documents, he said.

However, the applicant will have to visit MLO office once to undergo a driving test, he said.

“The Mobile Sahayak will be equipped with all necessary machines such as biometric devices and a camera. For home delivery services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided,” Sisodia said.

The AAP minister said the doorstep delivery of public services aims to extend government services beyond counters at citizens’ residence through ‘Mobile Sahayaks’.

According to previous figures, approximately 25 lakh transactions of these 40 services are held every year. Each transaction takes around four visits to the office concerned by the applicant.

Among 40 pubic services which will be covered under the scheme in the first phase are caste certificates, income certificates, driving licences, new water and sewer connections, driving licences, duplicate driving licences, handicap pension schemes, domicile certificates, issuance of delayed birth order, Lalo Dora certificates etc