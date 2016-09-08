Kashmir unrest: PIL filed against government funding to separatists

September 08, 2016 12:39 IST

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against government funding to Kashmiri separatists, alleging that they are misusing the money for anti-India activities.

Advocate ML Sharma filed the plea and as per the plea, it seeks to stop funding on separatists for foreign travel and the government spends other expenses as more than Rs 100 crore on them.

The Supreme Court asked the petitioner to number his petition before mentioning.

Justice Anil Dave observed, “We also share the same feelings. Everybody sitting here feels the same.”

The Supreme Couurt asked Sharma to number his petition, “To stop government funding of Jammu and Kashmir separatists and come back to mention it in court at 2 pm.”

The development comes soon after the separatists leaders’ refusal to hold talks with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh-led all-party delegation’s to discuss on Kashmir unrest. After Singh’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Central government indicated that it would toughen its stand against the separatist leaders.

According to the reports, the Centre will not only scrutinise the bank accounts of the separatists, but also speed up pending investigations in cases against them.

They have also decided to keep an eye on activities of Kashmiri separatists, particularly Hurriyat leaders, and curtail their foreign travel by not issuing them passports.