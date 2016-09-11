rediff.com

Kashmir unrest: Normal life hit as curfew enters day 65

September 11, 2016 14:31 IST

Curfew-like restrictions were in force in three police station areas of Srinagar on Sunday, while curbs on assembly of people continued throughout Kashmir as normal life remained affected for the 65th straight day in the unrest-hit Valley.

IMAGE: Security personnel stands guard during restrictions on the 65th day in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Curfew-like restrictions were in place in Nowhatta, M R Gunj and Khanyar police station areas of the city, a police official said.

He said there was no curfew anywhere in the Valley.

However, the official said restrictions on the assembly of people continued to remain in force throughout the Valley to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled due to restrictions and the shutdown call by separatist groups against the killing of civilians in security forces' action over the past two months.

While shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut during the day, they open in the evening on some days of the week in view of the 12-hour relaxation in the strike from 6 pm announced by the separatists.

The separatists have extended the shutdown programme till September 16.

IMAGE: Protesters carry a banner reading 'I am Burhan'. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the Valley continued to remain closed.

Some of the areas in the outskirts and civil lines of Srinagar witnessed increased movement of private vehicles and auto-rickshaws this morning, while some shops selling essentials were also open in view of the upcoming Eid festival.

The deadly violence, in the wake of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8, has left 75 people, including two cops, dead and several thousands injured. 

