Kashmir unrest: 33rd day of curfew paralyses life in Valley

Last updated on: August 10, 2016 12:50 IST

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir for the 33rd straight day on Wednesday as curfew in some parts and restrictions in the rest of the Valley continued amidst the separatist-led protest programme.

IMAGE: A J&K Police van stands betwixt an empty road in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Curfew continued to remain in force in parts of the summer capital Srinagar and Anantnag town, a police official said in Srinagar.

"Curfew is in force in five police stations in downtown (interior) area of Srinagar city and Anantnag town in south Kashmir," the official said.

He said restrictions on assembly of four or more people were in force in rest of the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The official said the situation across the valley has showed signs of improvement since Monday as army personnel were helping police and paramilitary forces at many places to keep troublemakers away from the roads.

IMAGE: Security person stands guard on a deserted street. Photograph: Umar Ganie

However, schools, colleges, business establishments, petrol pumps and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off the roads.

Police said except for stone pelting incidents at three places in Kupwara, Bandipora and Anantnag districts, the overall law and order situation had generally remained calm on Tuesday.

The attendance in government offices and banks was also thin, the official said.

Mobile Internet services continued to remain snapped in the entire Valley where the outgoing facility on prepaid connections is also barred.

The separatist camp has extended the shutdown call in Kashmir till August 12.

IMAGE: Youth shouts slogans during a protests in Srinagar on the 33rd day of curfew. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Kashmir has witnessed protests after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

As many as 55 persons, including two cops, were killed and several thousand others were injured in the clashes between protestors and security forces.