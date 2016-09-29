Kashmir remains curfew-free with restrictions

September 29, 2016 12:55 IST

Kashmir was once again curfew-free as authorities did not impose curbs in any area on Thursday, but restrictions on the assembly of people remained in force throughout the Valley.

"There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir today," a police official said in Srinagar.

He, however, said the restrictions on the assembly of people under section 144 CrPc were in place throughout the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

After the Valley remained curfew-free for three days, the authorities had on Wednesday imposed the curbs on the movement of people in Koimoh town of south Kashmir's Kulgam district in view of the separatists call for a march to various tehsil headquarters.

However, the curbs were lifted on Thursday morning in view of the improvement in the situation.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected in Kashmir for the 83rd straight day on Thursday due to the separatists' call for shut down, but there was increased movement of private vehicles in the city, indicating mass fatigue among the populace due to the prolonged unrest.

Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained closed, while public transport remained off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also remained closed across the Valley.

The separatist groups have been announcing weekly protest programmes with periodic relaxation on some days and have extended the strike till October 6.

As many as 82 persons, including two cops, have been killed and thousands of others injured in the ongoing unrest.

IMAGE: Students organised a protest rally to postponed their examinations in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie