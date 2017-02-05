rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 'Kashmir Day': Pakistan army releases song on stone-pelters

'Kashmir Day': Pakistan army releases song on stone-pelters

February 05, 2017 09:04 IST

The song's lyrics urge India to leave Kashmir.

In an unusual move, Pakistan Army released a video song (external link) in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, hours ahead of Kashmir Day which is observed annually in the country on February 5.

The song was released by army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations on social media.

Titled Sangbaaz (stone-pelters), the song expresses solidarity with the youth of Kashmir.

Its lyrics urge India to leave Kashmir.

The video shows that the song was likely picturised using actual footage from Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been running high, with an escalation in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with Indian security forces on July 8 last year was a "turning point" for Kashmir.

He also termed the ensuing violence in the Valley an "indigenous youth-led movement" triggered by India's "misguided efforts" to change the state's demography.

Representative Image: Reuters

Sajjad Hussain
© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly