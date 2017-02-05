'Kashmir Day': Pakistan army releases song on stone-pelters

February 05, 2017 09:04 IST

In an unusual move, Pakistan Army released a video song (external link) in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, hours ahead of Kashmir Day which is observed annually in the country on February 5.

The song was released by army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations on social media.

Titled Sangbaaz (stone-pelters), the song expresses solidarity with the youth of Kashmir.

Its lyrics urge India to leave Kashmir.

The video shows that the song was likely picturised using actual footage from Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been running high, with an escalation in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with Indian security forces on July 8 last year was a "turning point" for Kashmir.

He also termed the ensuing violence in the Valley an "indigenous youth-led movement" triggered by India's "misguided efforts" to change the state's demography.

Representative Image: Reuters