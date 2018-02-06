Kasganj: 1 more accused nabbed in Chandan Gupta murder case

February 06, 2018 22:44 IST

One more person allegedly involved in the Chandan Gupta murder case was arrested on Tuesday and a pistol recovered from him, police said.

Meanwhile, the family of Gupta, killed in communal violence last month, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“One of the accused persons in the Chandan Gupta murder case -- Salman -- has been arrested. We have recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from him. The arrested accused is a resident of Mohalla Nawab of Kasganj,” Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said.

Earlier, on January 31, the police claimed to have held Saleem, who they called the prime accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case. Subsequently, on February 3, one more person, Rahat, was arrested in connection with the killing.

The family of the deceased met Chief Minister Adityanath in the UP secretariat building in Lucknow, officials said.

Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on the Republic Day. He died of gunshot wounds. The killing led to a spiral of violence in the western UP town. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the violence.

The administration on Tuesday also cracked the whip on a WhatsApp group operating in Kasganj.

“We have registered cases under various sections of the IPC against WhatsApp group administrator Ram Singh for posting objectionable and communally inciting messages and pictures, and against group member Ajay Gupta for spreading enmity between people from two communities. A case has been registered against them at Ganjdudwara police station,” District Magistrate RP Singh said.

The DM added that Ram Singh had been arrested while Ajay Gupta was absconding. Both, the accused group administrator and member are believed to be the residents of Ganjdudwara, he said.