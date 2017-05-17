Karnataka IAS officer found dead in Lucknow

May 17, 2017 11:42 IST

An Indian Administrative Service officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Wednesday morning.

Anurag Tiwari, a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, was staying at a guest house in the area for the last two days. His body was found near the guest house.

A K Shahi, Inspector of Hazratganj Police Station, said some passers-by informed the police after spotting him lying on the road.

He said the victim’s identity was ascertained by an identity card recovered from his belongings.

The inspector said a preliminary examination confirmed an injury on his chin while no other injury is visible.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Tiwari was a native of UP’s Bahraich district.