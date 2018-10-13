Judge's wife, son shot at by his security guard in Gurugram market

Last updated on: October 13, 2018 20:10 IST

The wife and teenage son of a judge were allegedly shot at by his personal security staff in a crowded market area in Sector-49 in Gurugram on Saturday, police said.

IMAGE: Police investigate after a judge's wife and son were shot at by their own guard in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

Deputy Commissioner of Police-East Sulochna Gajraj said the two have been rushed a hospital in the city where they are in a “critical” condition.

Police said the incident occurred around 3.30 pm when Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and son Dhruv had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market. They were accompanied by the judge’s guard, Mahipal.

“Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood,” Gajraj said.

She said Ritu has suffered bullet injury in her chest, while Dhruv in his head. “They were taken to the Medanta Hospital where they are undergoing treatment but their condition is critical,” according to the officer.

Gajraj said the police team could not promptly find Mahipal there. “He was later arrested from Faridabad.”

Police PRO Subhash Bokan said that Mahipal was being interrogated to establish the reason why he opened fire.