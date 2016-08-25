JNU student accused of rape sent to 14 days judicial custody

Last updated on: August 25, 2016 18:26 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University student Anmol Ratan, accused of raping a 28-year-old fellow student in the university hostel, was on Thursday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a Delhi court.

A magisterial court at Patiala House courts complex sent Ratan to jail after Delhi Police decided not to seek his custody.

The court also directed jail authorities to provide him proper medical facilities after he submitted that he was suffering from heart ailment.

Ratan, accused of raping a first-year Ph.D student on August 20, had surrendered before the police on Wednesday night, hours after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate.

The victim in her complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station had said she had posted on her Facebook that she wanted to watch a movie and had asked if anyone had its CD.

Ratan apparently messaged her saying he had a copy. Later, he picked her up on August 20 on the pretext of giving her the CD and took her to Brahamputra hostel, where he stayed. There he allegedly offered her a spiked drink and raped her.

Ratan, an activist of Left wing students' organisation All India Students Association, was expelled from the association after being accused of rape.