95% of J&K youth want to serve the nation: BSF exam topper

September 28, 2016 05:09 IST

Exhorting youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join defence forces, topper of the Border Security Force Assistant Commandant’s exam, Nabeel Ahmed Wani, today said that 95 per cent of the youngsters from his state want to serve the nation and it is only handful of them who are on the wrong path.

“I would like to appeal to the youth of J&K to join the defence forces so that the gap between security forces and them will be bridged. I think defence is not a mere job, but a way of life, it is a commitment towards the nation and I know every youth from J&K thinks like me and wants to serve the nation,” said Wani after being felicitated by a city based NGO.

“The entire J&K is not like the way it has been portrayed on social media or TV. You cannot compare five per cent (youth) who are on the wrong path with rest of the 95 per cent (youth),” he added.

“Those 95 per cent (youth) are like me, who want to serve the nation,” Wani said.

“If we work positively and collectively, the day is not far away when you type Jammu & Kashmir in the internet, the result will come as the most peaceful state in the world,” he claimed.

He admitted that the situation in the valley is grim, but asserted that positive mindset of youth there will pave the way for peace.

“Negativity will never beat negativity. It is positive attitude and dialogue which will bring a change,” said Wani, who hails from Udhampur.

He said that he did not join BSF to earn money but to get the satisfaction of serving the motherland.

To a query on the difference between him and Burhan Wani, Hizbul Commander who was killed by security forces in July, he said that there is no need for comparison.

“I believe in people and youth of the state. They should decide, which Wani they want to become. I know, J&K youth is capable of topping every exam, so we should not give publicity to negative things and take negative names.”

Answering a question on stone pelting incidents, he said, “I know the conditions are very bad in the Valley but violence cannot beat violence. See people are dying every day, schools and colleges are shut, but we can change this, not with violence or stone pelting, but with dialogue.”

He said the youth of the state need to decide that they will not pick up stone but will pick up pen and conquer the world.

He also appealed to the countrymen not to criticise those who are on the wrong path.

“If you think that some J&K youth have gone astray, please do not criticise them. Instead, you can convince them with love and dialogue and bring them on the right path,” he said.

26-year-old Wani is currently serving as a junior engineer in Udhampur.