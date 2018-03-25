rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » J&K: LeT terrorist killed in Budgam encounter

J&K: LeT terrorist killed in Budgam encounter

March 25, 2018 16:37 IST

A Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist was killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night in Khan Mohalla of Arizal in Beerwah area of the district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, a terrorist tried to flee by coming out of a house and firing indiscriminately on the forces.

The security forces retaliated and the terrorist was killed, the official said.

He said the slain terrorist has been identified as Shafat Hussain Wani, a resident of Wagoora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Wani was affiliated with LeT since April 2017, the official said.

He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, mobile phones and cash worth Rs 30000 have been recovered from the encounter site.

The official said a lady received an injury in her thigh when the hiding terrorist was trying to escape by firing indiscriminately.

She was admitted to a hospital by the police and her condition is stable, he said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated by police and investigation taken up, the official said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use