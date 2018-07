July 21, 2018 19:06 IST

The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was abducted by terrorists from his residence in Kulgam district, has been found, a police official said on Saturday.

Constable Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted by terrorists from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Friday night, he said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the killers of the constable, he added.