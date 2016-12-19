597 died of grief after Jaya's death; kin to get ex gratia: AIADMK

December 19, 2016 15:18 IST

‘Unable to bear’ the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, 597 people have died so far in Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said on Monday.

The party released the latest list of 127 such deceased persons on Monday, taking the total number to 597.

It also announced relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families, who hail from various parts of the state including Chennai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts.

They died as they were ‘unable to bear’ the death of Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5 in Chennai, an AIADMK release said.

Photograph: PTI Photo