rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 597 died of grief after Jaya's death; kin to get ex gratia: AIADMK

597 died of grief after Jaya's death; kin to get ex gratia: AIADMK

December 19, 2016 15:18 IST

‘Unable to bear’ the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, 597 people have died so far in Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said on Monday.

The party released the latest list of 127 such deceased persons on Monday, taking the total number to 597.

It also announced relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families, who hail from various parts of the state including Chennai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts.

They died as they were ‘unable to bear’ the death of Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5 in Chennai, an AIADMK release said.

Photograph: PTI Photo

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, J Jayalalithaa, PTI Photo, Jaya, Chennai
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly