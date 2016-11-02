Jaya started living normal life: AIADMK

November 02, 2016 23:48 IST

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said party supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, hospitalised in Chennai for more than a month, has "progressed well" and "started living a normal life" as it exuded confidence that she will soon resume her public service.

Party spokesperson Panrutty S Ramachandran said 68-year old Jayalalithaa, undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital since September 22, has "progressed well" and expressed confidence that she will return to work for the poor people.

"The people are confident (of her return) and their prayers are yielding results," he told reporters.

Another party spokesperson, C R Saraswathy said the doctors said that Jayalalithaa was "very well" but wanted her to be under their watch for some time.

"She is very well and is consuming normal food. She has started living a normal life. she will return soon and resume public service," Saraswathy said.

The divine blessings were on Jayalalithaa as scores of party workers were holding prayers for her speedy recovery, she added.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.

Later the hospital said she was being treated for infection with respiratory support among others.

Specialists from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and from London among others have treated Jayalalithaa.

In its last medical bulletin on October 21, the hospital had said the chief minister was interacting and progressing gradually.