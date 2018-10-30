rediff.com

Jaish chief's nephew killed in Kashmir encounter, carbine rifle recovered

Jaish chief's nephew killed in Kashmir encounter, carbine rifle recovered

October 30, 2018 23:51 IST

A Jaish-e-Mohammed module was neutralised in South Kashmir Tuesday after at least two terrorists, including the nephew of JeM chief Masood Azhar, were killed by security forces and an M-4 carbine was recovered, which was possibly used for carrying out sniper attacks on security forces, officials said.

Two bodies were recovered after a day-long encounter that broke in Chaanketaar village of Tral in Pulwama district, they said.

 

The body of one more terrorist was expected to be retrieved from the rubble, they said.

The intelligence inputs as well as the material seized from the encounter site showed that the terrorists belonged to JeM, they added.

The security forces have also recovered M-4 Carbine rifle from the encounter site which was possibly used by the group to carry out sniper attacks on security forces, they said.

Last week, an army jawan and a Seema Shashtra Bal personnel were killed in the sniper attacks in Tral area.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

