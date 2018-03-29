ISRO launches indigenously made communication satellite GSAT-6A

Last updated on: March 29, 2018 18:41 IST

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-6A was on Thursday launched on board Geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport in Sriharikota and successfully placed in the designated orbit, in yet another achievement for the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08), fitted with indigenously developed cryogenic third stage, injected the satellite into orbit about 18 minutes after its lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The satellite would provide a thrust to mobile communication through multi-beam coverage facility, the ISRO said.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan described the mission as a success and congratulated the scientists behind the mission.

Sivan said the communication satellite was successfully placed in the designated orbit.

This marks the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F08 and sixth flight with indigenous Cryogenic upper stage.

GSAT-6A, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about 10 years, the ISRO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ISRO on the successful launch.

'Congratulations to ISRO and other stakeholders on the successful launch of GSLV-F08 with indigenous cryogenic stage,' he tweeted.

'GSAT-6A, a communication satellite, will provide new possibilities for mobile applications. Proud of ISRO for taking the nation towards new heights and a brighter future,' Modi said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy isro.gov.in