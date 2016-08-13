Islamic State claims responsibility for Quetta attack in Pakistan

August 13, 2016 19:56 IST

The Islamic State terror group on Saturday claimed responsibility for the roadside bomb attack in Quetta city in Pakistan's Balochistan province that injured 17 people.

The IS claimed the attack on social media and Twitter.

But a senior police official said the IS claim could be another attempt to gain attention as they are struggling for a foothold in Pakistan where militant outfits like the Pakistani Taliban and al-Qaeda have deeper roots in the tribal region and in urban areas.

Security officials have said in the past that the IS does not have a credible presence in Pakistan where several militant outfits operate.

The roadside bombing on Wednesday left 17 people including four police officials accompanying a judge injured. But the judge escaped unhurt.

The IS has also claimed responsibility for carrying out a suicide bombing at the Civil Hospital in Quetta on Monday in which around 73 people were killed mostly lawyers and scores others were injured.

But the IS claim came soon after the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar a faction of the Pakistani Taliban had said it had carried out the suicide attack.

The troubled Balochistan province rich in minerals and natural resources has been hit hard by sectarian violence, terrorist attacks, and separatists who claim there is corruption in the provincial government.

IMAGE: Security officials gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Quetta. Photograph: Naseer Ahmed/Reuters