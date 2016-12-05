Intruder arrested along LoC in Poonch

December 05, 2016 20:05 IST

An intruder, who crossed over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was arrested after being injured in firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The intruder crossed into this side of LoC from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Rangard nallah in Chikan-Da-Bangh belt of Poonch, army sources said.

He was challenged by alert army personnel and tried to run back, they said, adding that troops fired at him resulting in minor injuries.

He was later arrested, they added.

He was identified as Mohmmad Nadeem of Abbaspur belt of PoK and is being questioned, the sources said.

Representative image.