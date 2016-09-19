Ink attack on Manish Sisodia outside Lt Governor's house

Last updated on: September 20, 2016 00:26 IST

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was attacked with ink outside the Lt Governor’s Office by a man who claimed that he was upset over the Aam Aadmi Party leader undertaking a tour of Finland at a time when the city was grappling with a health crisis.

The man, who threw ink at Sisodia, has been arrested, police said.

Copious amount of ink was thrown at Sisodia by Brijesh Shukla, 42, from North-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar who was detained by the police and questioned for five hours before being arrested.

Shukla said he was angry with the deputy chief minister for his Finland tour at a time when the city was grappling with a health crisis. The ink was splattered across Sisodia’s arms and a portion of his forehead when he was about to get into his car after talking to mediapersons.

“A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Shukla,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Madhur Verma, adding that Shukla has also been charged for manhandling the constable on duty.

Shukla claimed that the ink attack wasn't pre-planned and it happened when he got to know that Sisodia was about to come to meet the LG.

“Shukla claimed that he had gone to meet the LG to discuss some problems being faced at the hospitals in his area. When he got to know that Manish Sisodia was due to arrive to meet LG, he decided to get a bottle of ink. He was angry at Sisodia for being away to Finland while the city was grappling with cases of dengue and chikungunya. We are investigating his claims,” the officer said.

The complaint against Shukla was filed by C Arvind, who is the secretary of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Shukla is the president of Swaraj Janata Party and has been actively engaged in protests against the Aam Aadmi Party government over various issues.

He keeps filing RTIs seeking information from the government. He had also contested the assembly elections as an independent candidate in 2003.

Sisodia said the ink attack on him is a reflection of ‘politics by the Congress and Bharaiya Janata Party’.

Sisodia had returned to the capital on Sunday night from his Finland trip. Sisodia was asked by Jung to return to the capital on Saturday but he came back as per schedule on Sunday.

Reacting to the attack, Sisodia said, “Delhi government is committed to working on health and education. But Congress and BJP are working on ink. They have nothing to do with Delhiites. Their aim is to stop our initiatives. This is the dirty politics of BJP and Congress.”

He also challenged the BJP-ruled civic bodies to clear the “filth across the city” and hit out at Congress for “ruining” the city’s education and health sector during its term.

“This is merely a diversionary tactic adopted by them since we are focusing on development,” he said.

IMAGE: Ink was thrown at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while he was speaking with the media outside the LG house in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo