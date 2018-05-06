6 Indians abducted by armed men in Afghanistan

Last updated on: May 06, 2018 17:23 IST

Six Indians, reportedly working in a power company in Afghanistan, were on Sunday abducted by unidentified armed men in northern Baghlan province with external affairs ministry saying they are in touch with Afghan authorities to ascertain the details of the incident.

The armed men abducted six Indians and one Afghan employee of Indian company KEC in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre, TOLOnews reported, citing local officials.

They were abducted while travelling to the area, where the company owns an electricity sub-station contract, the report said.

In response to queries on the report of abduction of the Indian nationals in Afghanistan, the external affairs ministry spokesperson in New Delhi said, “We are aware of the abduction of Indian nationals from Baghlan province in Afghanistan. We are in contact with the Afghan authorities and further details are being ascertained.”

Baghlan provincial council has linked the incident to the Taliban. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction so far.

KEC is one of the largest Indian companies in Afghanistan that is responsible for electricity supply in the country, the report said.