Indian Army commandos cross over LoC, kill 3 Pakistani soldiers

Last updated on: December 26, 2017 11:56 IST

In retaliation to an earlier ceasefire violation, Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday and killed three Pakistani troops, as per Intelligence sources.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured.

The daring action is in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The army strongly retaliated, but three jawans and one Major lost their lives in the firing that took place.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016’s surgical strikes, which the army conducted in response to the Uri attack.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the army conducted surgical strike across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.