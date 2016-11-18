India using artillery fire to escalate tension: Pak to UN

November 18, 2016 17:33 IST

Pakistan has drawn the attention of the United Nations to what it said was India's "intention" to escalate tension on the Line of Control by launching artillery barrages, which were threatening regional peace and security.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi wrote to United Nations Security Council President and and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon saying Indian troops in Kashmir launched artillery barrages last week

in a major escalation of attacks along the LoC threatening regional peace and security, Geo News reported.

"This was the first use of such weapons in 13 years and was a clear indication of the Indian intention to further escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and security," she wrote.

Lodhi said it was an effort by India to divert the international attention from its "continued violations of human rights" in Kashmir, the report said.

She called on the UN chief and the Security Council as the custodians of international peace and security to take note of the continued ceasefire violations by India that pose a real danger to regional peace and security.

She told the UN authorities that the frequency of these violations has increased over the last two months.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, strongly condemning the alleged Indian attack on the LoC that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers.

The resolution "expressed deep concern over the tragic incident of Indian unprovoked firing in which seven soldiers of Pakistan Army" were killed at the LoC in Bhimber sector recently.

"The House took serious cognizance of the unprovoked and barbarian attack on the Pakistani border forces by the Indian army resulting in aggression and clashes," it said.

Through resolution, the House recognised the "sacrifices of Pakistan army and paid glowing tribute" to them.