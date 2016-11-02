India summons Pak deputy HC over ceasefire violations

November 02, 2016 21:45 IST

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan deputy high commissioner in New Delhi and conveyed its "grave concern" as well as strong protest at the recent escalation in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan on border which have resulted in several fatalities on Indian side.

Joint Secretary (incharge of Pakistan) in the External Affairs Ministry Gopal Baglay, who summoned deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah, also registered India's strong protest on the mutilation of the body of an Indian soldier by a terrorist who escaped across the Line of Control after committing the heinous crime, the MEA said.

"Deputy high commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today.

"He was conveyed the government's grave concern and strong protest at the recent escalation in the incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan side at the Line of Control and International Border, which have

resulted into several fatalities and casualties on the Indian side among civilians and security forces personnel," the ministry said.

Shah was conveyed government's expectation that Pakistan will not take any step inimical to peace along the LoC and IB and to the security of India.

The summoning comes amidst heightened tension between the two countries which have accused each other of violating ceasefire on the border.

On Tuesday, the Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad had protested to Pakistan over the unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops on the border to give cover to infiltrators when he was was summoned by the foreign office in Islamabad for the fourth time in just over a week over alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian security forces.