India refuses to accept foreign aid towards Kerala flood relief

August 22, 2018 23:36 IST

IMAGE: Indian Navy supplies food and materials to the flood affected people of Chengannur district of the Kerala on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo



India is conveying to various foreign governments pledging financial assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala that it will not accept the help, official sources said on Wednesday.

A number of countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Maldives have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala.

The sources said that while declining to accept the assistance, India is conveying its sincere appreciation to the foreign nations for their offers to help flood affected people in Kerala.

While the UAE has offered $100 million (around Rs 700 crore) as financial assistance to Kerala, Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh).

The Kerala government is understood to be unhappy over the Centre's decision not to accept donations from foreign governments for flood relief operations in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday the state government would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear hurdles, if any, in receiving the flood relief aid offered to the state by the UAE.

In a tweet, Thailand's Ambassador to India Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi said Indian government has informed his country that it will not accept overseas donations for flood relief operations in Kerala.

Official sources said New Delhi is conveying to foreign governments that it was carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the floods in Kerala and is capable of meeting the requirements of the state on its own.

India is also informing the foreign governments offering assistance to Kerala that it has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the challenge.

'Informally informed with regret that GOI is not accepting overseas donations for Kerala flood relief. Our hearts are with you the people of Bharat,' the Thai envoy tweeted.

Earlier, in a letter to Indian Association of Thailand, the envoy said he was in touch with Thai government and Thai companies present in India for extending possible assistance to Kerala.

The sources said there was no restriction on accepting private contributions including from the diaspora.

The UAE offered the assistance of Rs 700 crore considering its links with Kerala. Around three million Indians live and work in the UAE out of which 80 per cent are from Kerala, according to official figure.

Referring to reports that Centre was unlikely to accept foreign funds for the flood relief works, Vijayan said there were no obstacles for accepting such assistance.

"Donations from other countries are acceptable. Will approach the Prime Minister if required," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night.

It was natural that two countries help each other. The Disaster Management policy announced in 2016 makes it clear that if any national government of another country voluntarily offers assistance as a good will gesture in solidarity with the disaster victims, the Central government may accept the offer, Vijayan said.

The state government wanted to sort out the issue by holding discussions at the official level, but if necessary would seek the prime minister's intervention.

The Congress earlier in the day termed as disappointing reports that the Centre was unlikely to accept any foreign financial aid for flood relief work and requested the prime minister to take steps to amend the rules.