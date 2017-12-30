rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » India miffed as Palestine envoy shares stage with 26/11 mastermind

India miffed as Palestine envoy shares stage with 26/11 mastermind

December 30, 2017 09:49 IST

India will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 Mumbai
terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

“We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday.

 

He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.

According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Friday morning.

Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed’s outfit.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan, Palestinian, Difa-e-Pakistan Council, Walid Abu Ali
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use