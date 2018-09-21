India calls off meeting with Pakistan in New York

September 21, 2018 17:54 IST

In a statement, the MEA said, “The latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the recent release of a series of 20 postage stamps by Pakistan glorifying a terrorist and terrorism confirm that Pakistan will not mend its ways.”

India on Friday called off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York, citing the “brutal” killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of postal stamps glorifying Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

Reacting strongly, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said talks with Pakistan in such an environment would be “meaningless”.

He noted that “two deeply disturbing developments have taken place” since Thursday’s announcement of a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York later this month.

“In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York,” he said.