I-T raids on offices of Jaya TV, associates over suspected tax evasion

November 09, 2017 09:35 IST

Income Tax sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of Jaya TV in Chennai and its associates over suspected tax evasion as part of 'Operation Clean Money', sources said.

The searches at the Tamil television channel, which is perceived to be politically disposed in favour of deposed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders V K Sasikala and T T V Dinakaran, were conducted over alleged tax evasion.

Also, the allegation covers aspects like shell companies, dubious investments, fund flow and fudging of accounts, income tax sources told PTI.

Raids were also conducted on the office of Tamil newspaper Dr Namadhu MGR.

The searches at the TV channel's accounts branch in Chennai is part of 'Operation Clean Money', sources said.

Searches also cover the premises of Midas Distilleries and Jazz Cinemas, they said.

The two entities are perceived to be associated with some of those linked to Jaya TV.

Jaya TV also reported the searches by tax sleuths in its premises and at Jazz cinemas.

The searches were being conducted by more than 10 groups since Thursday morning, sources added.

Jaya TV, which was considered as the mouthpiece of the AIADMK, was founded by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

However, the channel is now controlled by Sasikala's family members.

With inputs and photograph from ANI.