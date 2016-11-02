In a first, Indian-American publication endorses Clinton for president

November 02, 2016 08:51 IST

For the first time in 30 years, an Indian-American monthly publication has endorsed a United States presidential candidate as it asked its readers to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

India Currents, a monthly publication from Bay Area, said in an editorial on Tuesday that it endorsed Clinton as it felt “intense outrage” after the resurfacing of an old video of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“For the first time in thirty years, we are endorsing a presidential nominee -- Hillary Clinton to be the next president,” said in a joint editorial written by the magazine’s editor Nirupama Vaidhyananthan and publisher Vandana Kumar.

Founded in 1987, the monthly is also being published from Washington, DC for the past few years.

According to the editorial, the news magazine decided to endorse a presidential candidate after a 15-year-old video of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump resurfaced in which he is seen making lewd remarks about women.

“The right to vote is both a duty and a privilege, and is especially so in this election which I am dubbing the –ism election. Racism and sexism have been in full display,” the editorial said.

“Even Mr and Mrs India would have heard about the video this election cycle -- the one where Trump bragged about making unwanted sexual advances,” it said.

“Before the video surfaced, India Currents had planned the November cover to feature photos of both candidates – Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, with a headline “Vote!”.

After seeing the video, the intense outrage we felt prompted an editorial decision to carry only Hillary Clinton’s image on the cover,” the editorial said.