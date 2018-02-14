IM terrorist involved in 5 deadly blasts arrested

February 14, 2018 18:01 IST

The Special Cell of Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid, saying he was involved in five bomb blasts and was an executioner with the terrorist group.

"He is an expert bomb maker, conspirator and executioner. He was associated with Atif Amin who was killed in Batala House encounter.

"He was also wanted in 2007 Uttar Pradesh blasts, 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, 2008 Ahmedabad blasts and had escaped from Batala House encounter," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha in New Delhi.

About 165 people have died in incidents involving Ariz Khan.

"Delhi Police Special Team arrested Ariz Khan alias Junaid, who was involved in many bombing incidents, including the 2008 Delhi serial blasts, 165 people died in incidents he was involved in," said Kushwaha.

Kushwaha informed that Junaid had more than Rs 15 lakh reward on his head and was arrested at the Indo-Nepal Border on Wednesday morning.

"Junaid was coming to meet a contact at the Banwasa Border. The special cell team got a specific information regarding it and nabbed him," he said.

Junaid, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh is an accused in five bomb blast cases.

His arrest comes days after one of India's most wanted terrorists Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested on January 22.

Photograph: ANI