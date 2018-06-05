rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » IAF pilot dies in Jaguar crash near Jamnagar

IAF pilot dies in Jaguar crash near Jamnagar

June 05, 2018 13:09 IST

Photograph: ANI

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet on Tuesday crashed soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base in Gujarat, killing the pilot, official sources said.

They said the aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed around 10.30 am.

The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, died in the crash, the sources said.

 

A Court of Inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the cause of the accident, the sources said.

"The plane, which was on a routine sortie, crashed near Bareja village," said an official in Gujarat.

The plane's debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village, locals said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Indian Air Force Jaguar, IAF, Court of Inquiry, Gujarat, Jamnagar
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use