Senior IAF officer detained on espionage charges

Last updated on: January 31, 2018 23:39 IST

A Group Captain, posted at the Indian Air Force's headquarters in New Delhi, has been taken into custody by the force for alleged involvement in espionage and possible attempt to access sensitive documents, official sources said on Wednesday.

The investigators are also probing whether the officer was a victim of honey trap.

It is also being probed whether he was part of a larger espionage ring being run from Pakistan, the sources said.

The officer was indulging in certain 'unwanted activities' through unauthorised electronic devices which is against existing orders, the sources said.

Apparently, he was in touch with a woman through social media whose identity has not yet been established.

A team of the IAF's central security and investigation took the officer into custody, and currently he is being interrogated, said the sources.

The 'unwanted' activities by the officer were discovered during routine counter intelligence surveillance, the sources said, adding he attempted to posses sensitive documents.

The IAF officially did not comment on the matter.

The identity of the officer has been kept secret as investigation into the case was going on, the sources said.

The investigators are also examining whether the officer has passed on any sensitive information to anyone.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Amit Gupta/Reuters