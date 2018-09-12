rediff.com

IAF chief defends purchase of Rafale jets

September 12, 2018 10:38 IST

No country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Wednesday.

He said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level.

 

The air chief also said that India’s neighbours are not sitting idle and countries like China are modernising its air force significantly.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘IAF’s force structure, 2035’, the air chief said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF’s capability.

He also justified procurement of only two Rafale jet squadrons, saying there were example of similar purchases.

Tags: IAF, Air Force, S-400, India, Dhanoa
 

